As China battles the Covid outbreak, hundreds of flights have been canceled.

Hundreds of flights were canceled at Beijing airports on Friday as China’s travel rules were tightened to combat virus outbreaks as the capital prepares to host the Winter Olympics.

Due to a zero-tolerance stance of border closures, targeted lockdowns, and extensive quarantine periods, the world’s most populated nation has reduced infection numbers to a trickle since the initial epidemic last spring.

However, China is currently dealing with flare-ups in a dozen tourist-prone locations, prompting officials to order millions of people to stay at home, restrict inter-provincial travel, and increase testing.

The number of cases is still significantly lower than in most other nations, with 48 new domestic illnesses reported on Friday, bringing the total to less than 250 in the last week.

However, officials are not taking any chances, and tens of thousands of people in Beijing, which will host the Winter Olympics in February, have been placed under lockdown following the discovery of a number of cases.

People queued for hours outside medical centers in the capital on Friday as they attempted to comply with new Covid rules.

Tu Anling, a 24-year-old software developer, told AFP she needed to take a test before boarding a train to Nanjing, a city 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) to the south.

“I had planned to see friends here (in Beijing), but the recent epidemic has caused many to cancel,” she explained.

Many regions, particularly those traveling from locations where cases have recently been reported, are requiring passengers to present a negative test before entering.

Others in line told AFP that they needed the assessments in order to take academic or professional exams.

According to Chinese tracking tool Feichangzhun, about half of all flights at Beijing’s two main airports were canceled on Friday as officials kept a close check on breakouts in other parts of China.

After staff members were identified as close contacts of sick patients, rail authorities ordered two Beijing-bound high-speed trains to stop and sent over 450 passengers to be tested on Thursday.

A number of other localities have likewise reinforced Covid regulations, fearful of epidemics elsewhere.

Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province in northern China, issued a travel warning to ten million citizens and grounded a third of aircraft at the city’s airport.

Around six million people are incarcerated across China, including around four million in the northwestern metropolis of Lanzhou and 35,000 in the Inner Mongolian county of Ejin.

Beijing’s important workers must now receive booster immunization shots, according to state broadcaster CCTV.