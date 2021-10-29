As China battles the Covid outbreak, flights and weddings have been canceled.

Officials in Beijing warned citizens on Friday to postpone marriages and keep funerals brief as illness restrictions were tightened across China only months before the Winter Olympics begin in the capital.

Due to a zero-tolerance stance of border closures, targeted lockdowns, and extensive quarantine periods, the world’s most populated nation has reduced infection numbers to a trickle since the initial epidemic last spring.

However, China is currently dealing with flare-ups in a dozen tourist-prone locations, prompting officials to order millions of people to stay at home, restrict inter-provincial travel, and increase testing.

The number of cases is still significantly lower than in most other nations, with 48 new domestic illnesses reported on Friday, bringing the total to fewer than 250 in the last week.

However, officials are not taking any chances, and tens of thousands of people in Beijing, which will host the Winter Olympics in February, have been placed under lockdown following the discovery of a number of cases.

Pang Xinghuo, deputy chief of the city’s disease control center, said at a Friday press conference that residents should “postpone weddings, keep funerals brief, don’t organize banquets, and reduce unnecessary gatherings.”

Tourist attractions will be further restricted, and the newly launched Universal Studios resort will be placed in a “state of emergency epidemic prevention,” according to Beijing’s deputy publicity head Xu Hejian.

As patients tried to comply with newly expanded Covid regulations, lines stretched down the streets outside Beijing’s medical centers.

Tu Anling, a 24-year-old software developer, told AFP she needed to take a test before boarding a train to Nanjing, a city 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) to the south.

“I had planned to see friends here (in Beijing), but the recent epidemic has caused many to cancel,” she explained.

Many regions are requiring passengers, particularly those from cities where cases have recently been reported, to demonstrate a negative test before entering.

Others told AFP that they required tests in order to take academic or professional exams.

According to Chinese tracking tool Feichangzhun, about half of all flights at Beijing’s two main airports were canceled on Friday as officials kept a close check on breakouts in other parts of China.

After staff members were identified as close contacts of sick patients, rail authorities ordered two Beijing-bound high-speed trains to stop and sent over 450 passengers to be tested on Thursday.

Fearing epidemics, a number of other cities have enacted stricter Covid regulations.

Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province in northern China, has issued a travel warning to its ten million citizens. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.