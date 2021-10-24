As China battles the Covid-19 Spike, the Wuhan Marathon has been postponed.

The Wuhan Marathon, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, has been postponed at the last minute as fears of a coronavirus return in China grow ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

On Sunday, China reported 26 new domestic Covid-19 instances, the latest test of the country’s zero-tolerance policy with just over 100 days till the start of the Olympics.

Authorities have been rushing to contain viral infections by testing residents in large numbers and enforcing targeted lockdowns.

However, due to the increase in cases, the Wuhan Marathon organizers announced late last week that the race will be postponed on Sunday in the central Chinese city “to avoid the risk of epidemic spread.”

In the city where coronavirus was first found near the end of 2019, the marathon was projected to attract 26,000 competitors who would compete in full and half marathons.

The Beijing marathon’s 40th edition, scheduled for next weekend, may also be postponed, according to Beijing Daily, a local news agency. When AFP contacted the organizers, they did not answer right away.

As China grapples with its current coronavirus outbreak, officials stated on Sunday that cross-provincial tour groups in five places where cases have been confirmed, including Beijing, have been suspended.

“The likelihood of the outbreak spreading further is continuously increasing,” said Mi Feng, a representative for the National Health Commission.

Authorities have also reported that bus and taxi services have been suspended in other towns, including Lanzhou, the provincial capital of Gansu, and sections of Inner Mongolia.

According to Wu Liangyou, another health official, the new outbreak of domestic infections involves a strain of the Delta type imported from abroad, with the majority of cases so far linked to 13 tour groups or self-driving excursions.

He warned that as virus testing continues, the number of cases will climb.

The postponement and restrictions come as Beijing approaches the 100-day mark before the start of the Winter Olympics on February 4th.

Covid-19 organizers revealed earlier this month that they are “under a lot of strain” because of the event.

With no overseas spectators allowed and a vaccine mandate for anybody entering a carefully enforced “bubble,” the Games could be the most limited major sporting event since the pandemic began.

Athletes entering China must be immunized or risk a 21-day quarantine.

Beijing has begun to provide citizens with coronavirus booster shots in advance of the Winter Olympics.

While booster doses are being provided to critical groups, such as high-risk staff, officials said on Sunday that more research is needed before a wider distribution.

"Immunization must be strengthened and carried on a constant basis."