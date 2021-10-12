As Chile rewrites its constitution, the Mapuche are torn between hope and skepticism.

Chile’s new constituent assembly, led by an indigenous woman president, began work on revising the South American country’s constitution one hundred days ago, but tensions among the Mapuche people remain high.

On Sunday, conflicts between security forces and indigenous Mapuche demonstrators demanding autonomy for their people resulted in one death and 17 injuries.

The Mapuche are Chile’s biggest indigenous community, although they have faced prejudice and marginalization for centuries.

They want ancestral lands returned to them and self-determination.

Many people are skeptical that putting one of their own, 58-year-old linguist Elisa Loncon, in charge of the new constituent assembly can bring about the transformation they desire.

According to Juan Pichun, a leader of the radical group Arauco Malleco Coordination (CAM), “it’s a new form of colonialism of the Mapuche people.”

“We will not be represented by the constituent assembly or the new constitution it will draft. A constitution has less force than economic power.” Pichuan was speaking from a pine and eucalyptus forest 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of Santiago, where the CAM Mapuche organization had usurped “territorial authority” from the logging corporation that owns it.

They’ve used chainsaws to cut down dozens of trees before carrying them down dirt roads with oxen and selling the timber.

Logging companies own much of the ancestral grounds of the Mapuche, who make up 1.7 million of Chile’s 19 million people.

“We want the logging firms to go because they’ve caused a lot of ecological, environmental, cultural, and philosophical damage, as well as the eviction of our people,” Pichun explained.

Many Mapuche in Araucania are poor, and their ancestral lands have been taken over by the forestry industry, which accounts for 8% of Chile’s exports.

Chile exports about 7% of the world’s paper pulp.

Logging corporations possess 2.8 million hectares, or 17.2 percent of Chile’s forests, according to official statistics.

Indigenous peoples claim that the pine and eucalyptus trees planted for profit by these firms harm native vegetation and deplete water resources needed by local communities.

In the last decade, there has been an uptick in violence due to this conflict, with some radical indigenous organizations setting fire to trucks and private property.

“Violence is not a way that leads to conversation and mutual respect,” said Richard Caifal, head of the Rakizuam indigenous policy center in Temuco, Araucania’s capital.

Some indigenous people saw the future as bright after the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet drafted the constitution.