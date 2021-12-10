As Burkina Faso’s prime minister resigns, there is a call for a ‘government of fighters.’

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore faced calls for greater action against the jihadist insurgency in Burkina Faso on Thursday, a day after the crisis claimed the prime minister’s political life.

Kabore accepted Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire’s resignation on Wednesday, attempting to defuse outrage amid a six-year-old campaign that has cost approximately 2,000 lives and pushed 1.4 million people from their homes.

The decision also resulted in the resignation of Dabire’s government, as per Burkinabe legislation, the prime minister’s resignation necessitates the resignation of the entire cabinet government.

“A new prime minister and a fighter-friendly government must be formed as soon as feasible,” the state publication Sidwaya said.

“The country does not need a period of drift with stop-gap ministers dealing with day-to-day business,” said Issouf Sawadogo, a leading member of a civil society alliance.

“We are at war, and we need a fighting government to regain control of the situation,” he declared, demanding that the new prime minister be nominated “within 24 hours.”

According to the online journal Wakat Sera, Dabire’s leadership was “overwhelmed by the tsunami of anger by citizens horrified at having to mourn the daily killings of troops and civilians.”

Dabire, who was appointed in 2018, was tasked with halting the killing, which began three years ago when Al-Qaeda-linked and so-called Islamic State-linked organizations launched operations from Mali.

However, the country’s security forces have struggled to keep up with a merciless and extremely mobile opposition.

Following a series of massacres this year, public outrage grew.

According to security officials, at least 13 Burkina Faso defense volunteers were murdered in an attack in the country’s north on Thursday.

The violent violence peaked on November 14, when 57 people were slain in the country’s north, 53 of whom were gendarmes.

The gendarmes had alerted headquarters two weeks before they were attacked that they were running low on supplies and had to trap animals to eat.

According to accounts of the conflict, they had been waiting for a relief team for several days when they were attacked by hundreds of fighters on pickup trucks and motorcycles.

Burkina Faso and neighboring Niger’s forces said late Thursday that they had killed over 100 “terrorists” in a coordinated military operation against jihadists on the border between November 25 and December 9.

They also demolished two bases, one on either side of the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.