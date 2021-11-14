As Brussels prepares sanctions, the EU and Belarus discuss the migrant crisis.

On Sunday, the EU and Belarusian foreign policy authorities spoke directly about the migrant problem for the first time, even as Brussels prepares to apply sweeping new human trafficking measures that Minsk has dismissed as fruitless and “counter-productive.”

Josep Borrell said he spoke with Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei over the phone about “the hazardous humanitarian situation” on the Belarus-Poland border, which is the EU’s eastern border.

“The existing situation is intolerable and must be changed immediately. No one should be used as a weapon “In a tweet, Borrell stated.

Makei stated in Belarus’ statement on the talks that any penalties would be “unacceptable.”