As Broad and Anderson limit Australia to 45-1, Warner digs in.

Australia was reduced to 45 for one at the end of the first session of a thrilling second Test against England on Thursday, despite a hostile bombardment from veteran England seamers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad.

After a nervy start against some good bowling, the opener went to the supper break of the day-night Test unbeaten on 20. Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 16 after a nervy start against some brilliant bowling.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was sensationally ruled out of the pink-ball match less than three hours before the start due to a Covid scare. On a beautiful and hot day, his deputy Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat.

Anderson and Broad, who combined for 1,156 Test wickets, were controversially left out of England’s devastating nine-wicket defeat in the first Test at Brisbane.

But skipper Joe Root learned from his error, and they returned at the cost of Mark Wood and spinner Jack Leach, bowling in combination once more at the Adelaide Oval in a ferocious opening spell.

On a disastrous Ashes tour of England in 2019, the headband-wearing Broad dismissed Warner seven times, including a big appeal for lbw on his first delivery to the 35-year-old, who has been nursing damaged ribs.

Warner made it out alive, but Broad and Anderson were making havoc.

Marcus Harris never looked at ease and was sent out lbw by Broad after only three attempts, only to have the judgement overturned on appeal.

However, Harris only lasted eight more deliveries before fluffing a pull shot off a Broad short-ball, which wicketkeeper Jos Buttler caught with a flying catch down leg side.

Harris, who also struggled in Brisbane, is now under intense pressure to keep his spot, with Usman Khawaja lurking in the wings.

Warner, who is known for his flamboyance, dug in, scoring one run off his first 35 balls and survived two reviews before smashing a wayward Chris Woakes delivery to the boundary for the game’s first four runs.

They left the ball well and picked off runs when they could, thanks to the tenacious Marnus Labuschange at the other end.

Warner nipped Broad through mid-wicket for another boundary before clobbering him to the ropes once again, but the batters had a difficult first session.

