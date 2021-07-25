As Brazil’s cropland is hit by frost, coffee prices soar to new highs.

Coffee prices have soared to new highs as Brazil’s agriculture has been ravaged by frost.

Coffee prices rose to multi-year highs this week after frost damaged harvests in the world’s largest producer, Brazil, continuing their spectacular increases this year.

On Friday, the price of arabica coffee futures, one of the country’s most important commodities exports, climbed to little more than $2 a pound, the highest level since 2014.

The price of the product has risen by 60 percent since January.

Lower-quality robusta coffee, which is mostly grown in Asia, hit a high of $1,993 per tonne in October 2017, marking a near 40% gain so far this year.

“Several variables contribute to the big surge in coffee prices,” Rabobank analyst Carlos Mera told AFP, citing one of them as the country’s bad weather.

Rising shipping costs and political uncertainties in Colombia, the world’s third-largest grower, were also blamed by Mera.

Brazil was plagued by an extraordinary drought earlier this year.

Following that, significant farms in Minas Gerais, a southern interior state that produces 70% of the country’s arabica beans, were devastated by catastrophic frosts this week.

According to Mera, subzero temperatures have resulted in “crop defoliation and possibly the mortality of the youngest plants,” which are crucial for future harvests.

The biannual plant cycle, in which low-yield output one year is followed by abundant production the next, has also impacted Arabica.

Price Futures Group analyst Jack Scoville stated on Friday that the market had risen “on cold temperatures in Brazil’s growth zones yesterday night,” according to Scoville.

“Freezing temperatures were observed in numerous districts of Minas Gerais and Parana, as well as in Sao Paulo.

“While a considerable amount of the cop was hurt, the extent of the harm remains uncertain.

“It’s blossoming time for the next crop, and the blossoms were frozen and will fall off the trees,” he added, adding that the weather was becoming better.

At the same time, as economies around the world recover from the deadly coronavirus pandemic, global coffee demand is expected to rise this year.

This has boosted demand for arabica, which is typically used in coffee shops and restaurants, unlike the lower-grade robusta used to manufacture instant coffee granules.

While the conditions are conducive for rising prices, commodity researcher Philippe Chalmin noted that coffee prices have been abnormally low in recent years, with a pound of arabica costing more than $3 in May 2011.

“Coffee producers have been through a very long pricing crisis,” Valeria Rodriguez, Head of Advocacy & Public Engagement at the fair trade organization Max Havelaar, told AFP.

