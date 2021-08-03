As Biles makes a dramatic Olympic comeback, Warholm dazzles in the 400m hurdles.

Karsten Warholm set a new world record in the Olympic 400m hurdles on Tuesday, while Simone Biles prepared for a dramatic comeback to competition following a Games marred by mental health issues.

In the penultimate event of the morning session, Norway’s Warholm lit up the Olympic Stadium, posting a world-record-breaking 45.94 seconds, about 0.8 seconds faster than his previous best.

The 25-year-old won the race, with Rai Benjamin, a long-time adversary, getting silver and Alison dos Santos of Brazil taking bronze.

As he saw his winning time, Warholm shouted in obvious surprise and dropped to his knees.

The Norwegian, who is already a two-time world champion, added, “Man, it’s really insane.”

It is, without a doubt, the most significant event of my life. It encapsulates all I’ve worked for, all the hours I’ve put in, and everything my coach has been striving for.

“I tell you, I dream about it like a maniac. I’ve been thinking about it all night. I spend all of my time thinking about this, therefore adding this final medal to my collection completes it.”

Malaika Mihambo of Germany won gold in the women’s long jump, edging off former champion Brittney Reese on the final leap of the competition.

Mihambo, 27, was in third place going into her final jump, but she stormed down the runway to set a new season’s best of 7.00 meters, leaving Reese speechless. Ese Brume of Nigeria won bronze.

“I believe it was the most entertaining women’s long jump competition ever,” Mihambo stated.

“It was a lot of fun to be a part of, and I’m glad I made it to the end.”

Allyson Felix, a veteran US sprinter, advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 400m as she began her quest for a record-breaking tenth Olympic gold.

The 35-year-old needs one more medal in Tokyo to surpass Merlene Ottey of Jamaica, who has nine medals, as the most decorated female track and field athlete in Olympic history.

Another world record holder, Sweden’s Armand Duplantis, is a strong favorite in the men’s pole vault final, which will be held in Tokyo’s evening session without US world champion Sam Kendricks, who withdrew due to a positive coronavirus test.

Tuesday’s athletics program wraps off with an exciting women’s 200m final, with Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah attempting an unprecedented women’s sprint “double-double.”

The 29-year-old, who won the 100m and 200m at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is up against her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the final. Brief News from Washington Newsday.