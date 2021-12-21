As Biden Prepares To Deliver Covid Address, the Omicron Variant Is Dominant In The United States.

After asking Americans to get vaccinated against the fast-spreading Omicron variety, which has been verified as the dominant strain in the hard-hit country, US President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a talk on Covid-19 on Tuesday.

His remarks come as the World Health Organization has urged prudence over the holiday season, citing new virus outbreaks around the world.

Despite early indications that it is not more severe than the Delta strain, the highly altered Omicron variety, now seen in dozens of countries, appears to be more infectious and may have higher vaccination resistance.

Its breakneck speed has led countries to reimpose restrictions ahead of the holidays, depressing expectations that the pandemic’s worst is behind it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omicron currently accounts for 73.2 percent of new cases in the United States in the week ending Saturday.

Late Monday, Biden took to Twitter to urge people to be vaccinated and take precautions like as donning masks, noting that Omicron infections are on the rise.

“You will face an extraordinarily difficult winter for your family and community if you choose to be unvaccinated as an adult,” he stated.

According to a top White House official, the administration will provide 500 million free Covid tests and activate military medical staff if necessary.

“We have the resources to go through this wave,” the official said, adding that no new restrictions are planned.

The White House announced that a mid-level, fully vaccinated and boosted staff member had tested positive for Covid-19 after spending 30 minutes in close contact to the president three days previously, just hours before Biden’s address on the pandemic.

So far, Biden has tested negative.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, urged countries to redouble their efforts to help end the pandemic, urging for new year’s celebrations to be canceled since it was better to “celebrate later than to cry later.”

“Right now, we have to focus on putting an end to this pandemic,” he stated on Monday.

The warning came after the European Union authorized the fifth Covid-19 vaccine from US firm Novavax on Monday, putting Europe ahead of the rest of the world in terms of vaccination and booster injection implementation.

The approval of the vaccine, which uses a more traditional technology than other Covid vaccines, has raised expectations that people who have been hesitant to get vaccinated may now do so.

Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson are among the other vaccines that have been approved by the EU. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.