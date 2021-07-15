As Belarus pursues a crackdown, human rights organizations are being harmed.

Belarusian security forces searched a dozen human rights and opposition organizations on Wednesday, as President Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship continues its months-long crackdown on dissent.

The raids came a day after Lukashenko promised in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to “identify and bring to justice” all of his country’s “wretched NGOs.”

At least five independent human rights organizations were targeted by the renowned KGB, including the prominent Vyasna group and the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, and some activists were jailed.

Vyasna has been tracking mass arrests in the aftermath of last year’s massive anti-Lukashenko protests. At least nine human rights advocates, including the organization’s leader, Ales Belyatsky, have been jailed, according to the outfit.

Oleg Gulak, the head of the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, posted on Facebook early Wednesday that the organization’s “office door is being knocked down.”

Raids were also reported by two opposition groups and the Belarusian Association of Journalists, which won an international media award last year.

Andrei Poluda, the head of an organization working to abolish the death penalty, was arrested after a raid on his residence.

Raids were also conducted in Minsk at a workplace equality organization, a humanitarian charity, the Belarusian Union of Writers, an independent trade union, and an economic research center.

Yaroslav Romanchuk, a well-known independent economist, had his residence invaded as well.

Activists in outlying cities were also targeted, according to the organisation.

Officials stormed activist Viktor Sazonov’s residence in the western city of Grodno and “took him with them.” The location of his whereabouts was unclear, according to the group.

Authorities “took the editor of regional website orsha.eu and activist Igor Kazmerchak” in Orsha, a city near the Russian border.

The residence of Kirill Kafanov, an activist working for the rights of refugees attempting to get into the EU from Belarus, was raided in the western city of Brest.

The “true purpose behind the persecution,” according to Vyasna, is the “uncompromising struggle of the entire human rights community of Belarus for the development of human rights and democratic ideals.”

Later, it said that investigators were questioning its chairman, Belyatsky, and five others.

Vyasna requested that authorities stop repressing Belarusian civic society in a “new wave.” It also promised to keep working and urged international rights organizations to denounce the raids.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an exiled Belarusian opposition leader, claimed the list of targeted groups and individuals is growing.

"The regime uses violence to conceal its lack of control.