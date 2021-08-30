As Beijing retools its educational system, China prohibits six-year-olds from taking exams.

Written exams for children aged six and seven were outlawed in Beijing on Monday as part of broad education reforms aimed at reducing pressure on students and parents in China’s hyper-competitive school system.

China’s exam-oriented system traditionally forced pupils to take exams starting in first grade and ending in the dreaded gaokao (university entrance exam) at the age of 18, where a single score might determine a child’s life path.

According to new Ministry of Education guidelines announced Monday, “too many exams… that cause pupils to be overwhelmed and under enormous exam pressure” have been eliminated.

Pressure on students begins at a young age, according to the ministry, and “harms their mental and physical health.”

Tests in subsequent years of compulsory education are limited to once a term, with mid-term and mock exams permitted in junior high school.

The regulations are part of broader government education changes in China, which include a crackdown on cram schools, which are perceived as a means for parents to boost their children’s educational fortunes.

China required all private tutoring organizations to become non-profits in late July, and prevented tutoring agencies from providing key topic courses on weekends and holidays, thus destroying a $100 billion industry.

The goal is to minimize educational disparity in China, where some middle-class parents are willing to pay 100,000 yuan ($15,400) or more each year for private tutoring in order to get their children into top institutions.

Many people also buy homes in school catchment regions, which drives up house prices.

“No other country has as strong a tutoring culture as China,” Claudia Wang, partner and Asia education head at Shanghai-based consulting firm Oliver Wyman, said.

With population growth slowing for the first time in decades, Chinese authorities loosened a two-child restriction earlier this year and want to encourage people to have more children.

Beijing city officials stated last week that teachers will be required to swap schools every six years in order to prevent a concentration of elite talent at a few institutions. On Monday, education officials underlined their opposition to schools creating “priority” programs for gifted pupils.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Education abolished written homework for first and second graders and limited homework for junior high students to 1.5 hours each night.

Many Chinese parents, on the other hand, still see education as a means to upward social mobility.

The gaokao is one of the few avenues via which underprivileged rural students can gain access to improved educational possibilities and job prospects at prestigious universities.