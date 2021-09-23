As Beijing opposes Taiwan’s trade deal bid, Chinese jets fly close to the island.

China expressed its opposition to Taiwan joining a key trans-Pacific trade agreement on Thursday, flying 24 planes into Taiwan’s air defense zone, including two nuclear-capable bombers, the largest invasion in weeks, according to Taiwanese officials.

Beijing submitted its own application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) last week (CPTPP).

Taiwan has fought for years to join the CCTPP, which was signed by 11 Asia-Pacific countries in 2018 and is the region’s largest free-trade pact, accounting for about 13.5 percent of world GDP.

“Taiwan cannot remain isolated from the rest of the world and must integrate with the regional economy,” said government spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng.

However, China, which claims self-ruling democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has asked that Taipei be denied entry.

On the same day, Taiwanese officials say 24 Chinese planes crossed into the island’s air defense identification zone, including 18 fighter jets and two nuclear-capable bombers.

For national security purposes, the zone is a region outside of a country’s or territory’s airspace where foreign aircraft are nonetheless watched and regulated. It is self-declared and retains international airspace in theory.

“We vehemently oppose any country having official relations with Taiwan, and we vehemently oppose the Taiwan region joining any official treaties or organizations,” Zhao Lijian, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, told reporters.

China’s autocratic leaders have promised to conquer Taiwan one day, if necessary by force.

Since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, who considers Taiwan as a sovereign nation, they have increased economic, military, and diplomatic pressure on the island.

China frequently sends military planes into Taiwan’s air defense zone to show its dissatisfaction, but Thursday’s incursion was the most serious since June 15.

The US initially led negotiations for the broad trade agreement in order to expand its influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

It was originally intended to keep China out, as it has its own regional trade agreement.

However, in 2017, former US President Donald Trump, who despises multilateral agreements, backed out of the agreement.

The CPTPP, which comprises Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, Singapore, and Vietnam, is the successor to those talks.

Those wishing to join must have the unanimous support of all pact members, which China and Taiwan may find difficult to achieve.

