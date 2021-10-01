As ‘Barcelona interest’ is exposed, Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool’s future.

On Thursday, September 30th, here is your Liverpool evening digest.

According to reports, Jurgen Klopp is one of five candidates on Barcelona’s shortlist to succeed Ronald Koeman as manager.

The Catalan giants have only won one of their past five games, losing 3-0 to Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

If Koeman is fired, El Nacional says that former Everton manager Roberto Martinez, who is presently in charge of the Belgium national team, is on Barca’s wishlist.

Another option is Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez, who has managed Al Sadd in Qatar since retiring in 2019.

According to the source, Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is also on the shortlist, along with Andrea Pirlo.

Federico Chiesa scored the only goal for Juventus in their remarkable victory over European champions Chelsea after shining for Italy at Euro 2020. He has surely helped to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the Turin side.

The 23-year-old is in the second season of a two-year loan with the Serie A giants, with Juve holding a conditional option to buy the attacker from Fiorentina for an initial €40 million next summer.

Liverpool have been connected with the Italian winger in recent months, and he might be a successor for Mo Salah, whose contract with the club expires in 2023.

At a special ceremony at Anfield on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp planted the first shovel in the ground for the 7,000-seat expansion of Anfield Road.

Klopp gave a statement to the crowd before laying the ceremonial shovel in the ground, saying the £60 million development of Anfield Road demonstrates the club’s commitment to progress following a challenging 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Klopp said, “It’ll be tremendous.” “With supporters, everything is better.

“With the fans [back inside Anfield], we can see that everything is lot better, much more emotional, and much more focused.

“To be honest, having 53,000 there currently isn’t horrible; it seems like 100,000, so I can’t image how 60,000 would feel.

“But now it’ll be over 60,000, and I’ll be there.”

