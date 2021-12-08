As Banking Watchdog Pick Withdraws, Biden is enraged by ‘Personal Attacks.’

As he accepted her resignation from consideration for the position of top banking regulator, President Joe Biden lambasted Republicans for launching a barrage of “inappropriate personal assaults” against his nominee.

Saule Omarova, a law professor at Cornell University who was born in the Soviet Union, was nominated as comptroller of the currency, a position that oversees two-thirds of the US banking sector, or 1,200 banks with a combined $14 trillion in assets.

She withdrew her name from consideration because many Republican senators mistakenly accused her of being a communist, as well as valid cross-party concerns about her previous statements on banking reform.

In a statement, Biden said, “As a strong advocate for consumers and a passionate defender of the safety and soundness of our financial system, Saule would have offered vital insight and perspective to our crucial work on behalf of the American people.”

“Unfortunately, Saule was exposed to unacceptable personal insults that went way over the pale from the very beginning of her nomination,” Biden added.

Senator John Kennedy, a staunch Republican, said during Omarova’s confirmation hearing last month that her childhood in Soviet-run Kazakhstan showed a probable communist loyalty.

“I’m not sure whether to call you ‘professor’ or ‘comrade,'” Kennedy told her, prompting charges that Republicans were reenacting Senator Joseph McCarthy’s 1950s “red scare” witch hunts against supposed communists.

Omarova retaliated, informing Kennedy that her family had been victimized by Stalin’s terrible rule and that she “could not chose where I was born.”

However, her candidacy had always appeared to be a long shot, with all Republicans and several Democrats in the Senate’s evenly divided chamber expressing reservations about her previous banking reform recommendations.

Omarova advocated that the Federal Reserve provide consumer banking services as a “cheaper and more efficient alternative” to private accounts in a study published in 2020. She also demanded that government representatives be appointed to the boards of the largest banks.

Republicans agreed that her “self-proclaimed radical ideals for America’s financial sector were not acceptable for our nation’s top banking regulator,” according to Republican Pat Toomey.

Sherrod Brown, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, accused “powerful interests” of waging a “relentless disinformation campaign reminiscent of red scare McCarthyism.”

Elizabeth Warren, a fellow Democrat, chastised Republicans for waging a “vicious disinformation campaign” on behalf of “big banks that want to keep eating up smaller competitors.”

"I am grateful for President Biden's confidence in my ability… However, at this point in the process, it is no longer feasible for me to do so.