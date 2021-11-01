As Australia’s border reopens, there are flowers, cheers, and tears.

On Monday, almost 600 days after a pandemic lockdown began, Australia’s international border reopened, triggering poignant scenes at Sydney airport as loved ones were reunited.

Early in the morning, bleary-eyed travellers began to stream into Kingsford Smith International’s arrivals terminal, where they were swiftly wrapped up in the sobbing embraces of flower-clutching relatives.

In reaction to the coronavirus outbreak, Australia imposed some of the world’s strictest border controls on March 20 of last year.

Almost all movement to the island continent came to a halt, prompting detractors to label it a “hermit state.”

Tim Turner, who hadn’t seen his son in almost a year, thought it was “quite brilliant” that they could now reconcile.

He told reporters at the airport that arriving in Sydney was “wonderful, amazing.”

Julie Choo, who flew back from the United Kingdom to see her sick mother in hospital, said she was fighting back tears when the plane landed.

“When I see my mother, I can’t wait to shake her hand. I can’t wait to have her in my arms “she stated “It’ll be a highly emotional experience.” Australians have been prohibited from traveling abroad without authorization for the past 19 months.

Families were dispersed across continents, and tens of thousands of citizens were left stranded.

Those handful who were granted in were compelled to pay hundreds of dollars and agree to spend 14 days in a hotel room.

These restrictions have now been lifted in Australia’s two main cities, Sydney and Melbourne, allowing vaccinated Australians to travel freely without being subjected to any type of quarantine.

After two years away, Abhi Bajaj, 35, said it was “very overwhelming” to be able to fly to the United States to celebrate Christmas with his family.

Before boarding a trip to Los Angeles, he told AFP, “I had been looking forward to this day for a long time.”

The resumption of regular international flights was “a long time coming” for Australian carrier Qantas, which had grounded much of its fleet for more than 18 months.

He stated, “It’s lovely to see Australians reconcile with loved ones after such a long time apart.”

It was a “great day for Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote on Facebook, adding that the country was now “ready for take-off!”

After such a long shutdown, travel is likely to start slowly, with low passenger numbers on the initial flights to arrive.

Over a million international residents are still stranded in Australia, unable to meet their friends. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.