As Australia takes control of the second Ashes Test, Warner and Labuschagne both get 50s.

In the second session of the Ashes Test against England on Thursday, a stoic David Warner and a workmanlike Marnus Labuschagne endured a bombardment from veteran seamers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad to seize command.

Against some great seam bowling, Australia scored just 45 runs in the first two hours of the day-night Adelaide Test, but they flowed more freely after the break.

In an ominous 125-run stand, Warner, who made only one off his first 35 balls, reached his 32nd half-century on his way to an unbeaten 65, and Labuschagne was not out 53 as Australia raced to 129-1 at tea. Marcus Harris was the only one that was fired.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out of the pink-ball match less than three hours before the start due to a Covid scare. On a sweltering day, his subordinate Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat.

Anderson and Broad, who combined for 1,156 Test wickets, were controversially left out of England’s devastating nine-wicket defeat in the first Test at Brisbane.

But skipper Joe Root learned from his error, and they returned at the cost of Mark Wood and spinner Jack Leach, bowling in combination once more at the Adelaide Oval in a ferocious opening spell.

In an attritional opening session, where Harris fell, their discipline and accuracy limited Australia.

The opener never seemed at ease and was given out lbw to Broad after only three minutes, only to have the judgement overturned on appeal.

But he only lasted eight more balls before fluffing a pull drive off Broad, which wicketkeeper Jos Buttler caught with a flying catch down leg side in his 150th Test.

Harris faltered in Brisbane as well, and he’s now under pressure to keep his spot.

On a disastrous Ashes tour of England in 2019, the headband-wearing Broad dismissed Warner seven times, including a big, but unsuccessful, challenge for lbw on his first ball to the 35-year-old, who is nursing injured ribs.

Warner, who is known for his flamboyance, dug in and survived two reviews before smashing a wayward Chris Woakes ball to the boundary for the game’s first four runs.

They picked off runs and upped the tempo as the day progressed with Labuschagne on the opposite end.

Warner smashed two boundaries early in the second session as he found his rhythm, hitting 50 off 108 balls by dragging Ben Stokes to the ropes.

Warner, 35, has accumulated 18 points after scoring 94 in Brisbane. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.