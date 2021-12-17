As Australia reasserts control against England, Smith scores a 93.

After England took early wickets on day two, including Marnus Labuschagne for 103, Steve Smith hit a magnificent 93 to help Australia reclaim control of the second Ashes Test on Friday.

In the day-night match in Adelaide, the hosts extended their lead to 390 for seven at tea, with Mitchell Starc undefeated on three.

On the stroke of the break, Alex Carey was out for 51, his first Test half-century, chipping to Haseeb Hameed at cover off Jimmy Anderson.

On his return from a ball-tampering ban during the last Ashes in 2019, stand-in skipper Smith was England’s main tormentor, and he kept his cool in scorching Adelaide.

Carey, who is in the team as a replacement wicketkeeper for former skipper Tim Paine, who resigned on the eve of the Ashes over a text-message scandal, was a strong supporter.

Smith took over at the crease after David Warner was dismissed for 95 runs and didn’t put a foot wrong, particularly punishing Chris Woakes by smashing three boundaries in one over and then slamming him for a massive six.

He appeared to be on his way to a 28th Test century before being bowled lbw by Anderson, who claimed his first wicket of the tour.

Labuschagne, the unflappable number three, had earlier completed his epic century after laying the groundwork by batting practically all day on Thursday, arriving at the crease when Marcus Harris was dismissed for a low score by Stuart Broad.

With a boundary off Anderson, he scored his sixth Test ton and first in an Ashes series in 287 balls.

When Ollie Robinson was introduced into the attack, Labuschagne struggled and was on his way to the pavilion when he was caught by England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on 102.

However, replays revealed it was a no-ball, and the batsman returned to the crease with a grin on his face, only to have it immediately wiped off his face when he was caught lbw by Robinson, adding only eight runs to his overnight 95.

“It was good to earn that hundred,” Labuschagne said. “Obviously, I had a couple opportunities there, but that’s how it goes sometimes, you ride your luck.”

“It feels like you have to work hard for every run you go on.”

Temperatures reached 37 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit) in Adelaide, with England toiling in the sweltering heat and sorely needing wickets to stay in the game.

They got not only Labuschagne, but also Travis Head, who was high, as a prize for their perseverance.