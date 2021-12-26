As Australia pounces, England’s Ashes dreams are in tatters.

On the first day of the third Test on Sunday, England were reduced to 185 all out, putting their Ashes hopes in jeopardy in the face of a relentless Australian attack.

Following devastating defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, the visitors must win in Melbourne to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia needing only a draw to retain the urn.

But those expectations were dashed when Australia ripped through England’s shaky batting, with just skipper Joe Root (50) and Jonny Bairstow (35) putting up a fight.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who was in Covid isolation for the second Adelaide Test, and spin king Nathan Lyon each took 3-36.

Despite Marcus Harris’ not-out 20, Australia added to England’s misery by negotiating 16 overs to be 61 for one at stumps, trailing by only 124 runs.