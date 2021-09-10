As Asian markets recover from a sell-off, Hong Kong rallies.

Asian markets recovered their losses on Friday, however investors remained cautious as they tried to assess the impact of the Delta variant on the global picture.

Hong Kong led the gains, thanks to strong purchasing in IT companies that had been pummeled by China’s latest crackdown on the gaming industry on Thursday, but expectations that authorities may crack down again continue to weigh on mood.

With Wall Street in the red again, eurozone stocks took the lead after the European Central Bank revised its monetary stimulus program, with head Christine Lagarde claiming the move was a “recalibration” rather than a “tapering.”

“The timing of recovery continues to rely on the path of the pandemic and progress with vaccinations,” she said.

Concerns over the end of ultra-loose monetary policy, which has been critical to the revival of economies and stock markets, were alleviated by the decision.

It also occurred as the Federal Reserve contemplated when it would begin winding down its own plan, which many expect to happen before the end of the year.

After suffering significant losses Thursday in response to Chinese government ordering gaming firms to stop focusing on profits, Hong Kong was once again the standout market, rising 1.6 percent in the morning, powered by internet titans Tencent, NetEase, Alibaba, and JD.com.

Tokyo began its own surge on the back of stimulus optimism, while Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, and Manila all saw significant gains.

While Asia was on track to close the week on a high note, the Delta Covid variant continues to wreak havoc on economies and stock markets, pushing some countries to implement severe containment measures.

Analysts also predicted that the recovery would be slow.

“The road back to a more normal economic environment will likely be long, and we may expect setbacks along the way,” Commonwealth Financial Network’s Brad McMillan wrote in a note.

“In the months ahead, the recent slowdown could lead to much more volatility.”

Oil prices have stabilized after falling sharply on Thursday as a result of rumours that China has released part of its strategic reserves to cut costs.

The decision was made after data revealed that factory gate inflation in the country hit a 13-year high last month as a result of rising commodity prices.

The revelation halted earlier gains in the crude market, which had been fueled by news that US stocks had increased. Brief News from Washington Newsday.