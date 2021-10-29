As Apple and Amazon results dent optimism, Asian markets are down.

Following a run of encouraging headlines, Asian markets struggled Friday to match Wall Street’s record performance. Disappointing earnings from tech giants Apple and Amazon took some of the wind out of investors’ sails.

Profits from some of the world’s largest firms have helped fuel a rebound in global shares this month, as concerns about rising inflation and the end of the era of central bank largesse have subsided.

Investors are also keeping a careful eye on Washington, where Vice President Joe Biden released a fresh $1.75 trillion social and environmental spending proposal, half the initial cost, that he thinks will appeal to both sections of his Democratic party after months of tense discussions.

Regional traders were given another strong lead by their New York counterparts, who saw the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reach new highs on sustained confidence about the recovery outlook, as earnings data suggest corporations have mostly survived rising inflation, Covid surges, and supply chain difficulties.

This, together with a decline in new unemployment claims to a post-pandemic low, helped the US economy grow at a slower-than-expected rate in the third quarter, mainly to a slowdown in consumer spending induced by Covid infections.

However, reports from Apple and Amazon, both of which stated sales had been hampered by supply issues, dampened the enthusiasm.

In morning trade, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, and Manila were all down, whereas Singapore, Wellington, and Jakarta were up.

A report that China Evergrande had made a late interest payment ahead of a Friday deadline appeared unmoving in Hong Kong and Shanghai, giving the company a little more breathing room as it attempts to address a financial crisis that many fear may spill out into the wider economy.

The news comes after the company paid for another note the day before it was due last Friday.

The focus now shifts to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week, where it is expected to announce plans to taper the massive bond-buying program that was put in place at the start of the recession and has fueled an economic and equity rally over the last year and a half.

In response to a long-running spike in inflation, authorities have been urged to join other central banks in reducing financial support in order to prevent price rises from spiraling out of control and wreaking havoc on the economy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.