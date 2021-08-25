As Americans become more active, shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods are rising.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) stock soared on Wednesday after the company reported a 21% increase in second-quarter sales, indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic may be prompting Americans to get more active outside.

In pre-market trading, Dick’s stock increased by 11%. Dick’s stock was trading at $133.37 at 11:11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, a gain of $18.98, or 16.59 percent.

Sales in the second quarter of 2019 surpassed those in the same quarter of the previous year, the year before the pandemic spread, by about 45 percent.

Dick’s earnings per share increased to $5.08 from $2.80 predicted, while revenue predictions increased to $3.27 billion from $2.85 billion expected. The company’s net income increased by over 80% to $495.5 million from $276.8 million the prior year.

Dick’s better-than-expected results come on the heels of a boost in sales throughout the pandemic. Dick’s saw a boost in buyers once the virus spread last year, forcing more Americans to work from home and curtailing indoor activities like going to the gym. As Americans began to adopt new outdoor interests, sales of sneakers, workout apparel, and outdoor equipment increased.

Dick’s CEO Lauren Hobert acknowledged her delight with the good second-quarter performance and congratulated the company’s employees for their efforts in a press release.

“Our record-breaking quarterly sales and earnings exceeded our expectations significantly,” she added, “reflecting sustained strong consumer demand across our diversified category portfolio, as well as the strength of our omni-channel offering and upgraded athlete experience.”

Dick’s Executive Chairman Ed Stack described 2021 as a “transformational year” in which the shop will “reimagine the athlete experience in our core business and with new concepts,” according to Stack.

“We predicted that 2021 would be the most transformative year in our history, and thus far, it has been,” Stack stated in a news release. “I am quite happy with the strength of our company and optimistic about our future prospects.”

Even if Dick’s sales remained robust during the pandemic, the specter of COVID-19 looms large. Concerns that the virus could lead to store closures, supply chain disruptions, new public health restrictions, or an increase in cases, according to the company’s statement, could have an impact on future earnings.