As Afghans commemorate a muted 9/11, the Taliban remain firmly in control.

Afghanistan observed the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in hushed tones on Saturday, two decades after the Taliban was toppled for harboring the masterminds of the attacks.

The firm stance After a quick counterattack that took advantage of the chaotic final weeks of the 20-year US-led occupation that followed the horrific 2001 attacks, Islamists retook power on August 15.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced Monday that flights to Kabul would resume on Monday, marking the first foreign commercial flight since the Taliban seized power last month.

Hundreds of fully veiled women attended a demonstration at a Kabul university to declare support for the Taliban, just days after public rallies against their rule were prohibited, in a meticulously orchestrated media ploy.

Unconfirmed claims had circulated all week that the Taliban planned to swear in their new government on September 11th, but the day passed without formal acknowledgement.

A bank clerk, Muhammad Alzoad, observed, “This is a day for America, not for Afghanistan.”

“It had nothing to do with Afghanistan, but it inconvenienced us.”

Osama bin Laden, the leader of Al-Qaeda, planned the attacks on the United States after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 1996.

When the Taliban refused to hand him over, the United States conducted a huge invasion and installed a new government that was completely reliant on Western money and backing to survive.

The Taliban have pledged a more moderate leadership this time, but they have moved quickly to suppress opposition, firing in the air last week to disrupt women’s marches demanding the right to education and job.

In recent days, Taliban members have violently suppressed anti-government protests in Kabul and elsewhere, killing two people.

They also detained and violently beaten some journalists covering the protests before barring protests unless they were approved by the Justice Department.

Hundreds Afghan women wearing in black abayas and face-covering niqabs were allowed to rally in support of the Taliban on Saturday.

Around 300 ladies dressed in similar clothing first gathered in a lecture hall at a Kabul university to hear lecturers laud the merits of Taliban rule.

During the Taliban’s rule from 1996 to 2001, women were mainly banned from public life, including labor and education.

This time, the Taliban have stated that women will be permitted to attend university as long as classes are split or segregated by gender. Brief News from Washington Newsday.