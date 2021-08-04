As Afghan forces defend besieged cities, the Taliban warn of more targeted attacks.

The Taliban threatened additional attacks on Afghan government officials on Wednesday, a day after the defense minister narrowly avoided an assassination attempt and as the rebels battled for control of a string of besieged cities around the country.

For the first time in months, a bomb and gun attack on Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi brought the battle to the capital.

In the countryside, though, violence has raged since May, when foreign forces began the final step of a pullout that is set to complete later this month.

The Afghan and US forces have increased air raids against terrorists, and the Taliban claimed responsibility for the Kabul raid on Wednesday.

In a post on social media, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, “The strike is the beginning of the retaliatory operations against the circles and leaders of the Kabul administration who are directing attacks and bombing of different regions of the nation.”

It’s a significant step up for the Taliban, who have generally avoided large-scale strikes in the capital since beginning discussions with the US about military withdrawal.

According to AFP correspondents, a first bomb burst in the heart of Kabul, sending a thick cloud of smoke into the sky.

A big explosion was followed by smaller blasts and rapid gunfire less than two hours later, all near the high-security Green Zone, which houses numerous embassies, including the US mission.

The minister was unharmed, and Afghan authorities repelled the attackers, but eight people were murdered and many more were injured, according to interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai.

According to a security source, the rebels detonated a car bomb before invading a lawmaker’s residence and attacking the minister’s home.

Thousands of people in numerous cities responded to a social media campaign to chant “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest) to show support for the government after the first blast.

According to Ibraheem Bahiss, a consultant with the International Crisis Group, “the Taliban characterized this strike as the commencement of revenge attacks against government officials for their indiscriminate bombings.”

“However, the prominence of anti-Taliban sentiments in Afghanistan’s metropolitan centers may have taken the Taliban off guard,” he added.

Early Wednesday in Kabul, there was little relief, with police reporting that another blast had injured three people.

The Taliban threat came as the Afghan military launched a counter-offensive in Lashkar Gah, in the south of the country, where insurgents have massed in multiple districts of the city.

On Tuesday, the army ordered the city’s 200,000 residents to evacuate. Brief News from Washington Newsday.