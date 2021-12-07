As a US hearing nears, Instagram tightens teen defenses.

On the eve of a Senate hearing about whether Instagram is “toxic” for young users, Instagram increased teen protections on Tuesday.

In a blog post, CEO Adam Mosseri remarked, “Every day I see the great influence that Instagram has for young people globally.”

“I want to make sure it stays that way, which means keeping children secure on Instagram first and foremost.”

After a whistleblower disclosed reams of internal documents indicating executives were aware of their services’ risks for kids’ well-being, Instagram’s parent firm Meta, which also oversees Facebook, is facing a significant reputational crisis, sparking a renewed US campaign for legislation.

Mosseri will go before a Senate committee on Wednesday to testify on “Protecting Kids Online: Instagram and Reforms for Young Users.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, said, “After bombshell reports about Instagram’s toxic impacts, we want to hear directly from the company’s leadership why it uses powerful algorithms that push poisonous content to children, driving them down rabbit holes to dark places, and what it will do to make its platform safer.”

According to Mosseri, Instagram will be tighter about what it suggests to young users and would prohibit people from referencing teens who don’t follow them on the platform.

Instagram will also begin “nudging” kids toward different topics if they have been pondering the same one for a long period, as well as suggesting they take a break if they have been spending too much time on the platform, according to Mosseri.

“We’ll ask someone to take a break from Instagram if they’ve been scrolling for a specific amount of time,” Mosseri added.

According to Instagram, the break recommendation tool is currently available in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, and will be expanded to more nations early next year.

According to Mosseri, the platform also includes an educational area for parents to “help them get more involved with their teen’s experiences” as well as options for parents to establish time limits on how much time their children spend in the app.

In a statement, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn stated, “Meta is seeking to deflect attention from their blunders by putting out parental advisories, use timers, and content control measures that customers should have had all along.”

“What they’re doing is transparent to my colleagues and me.”

Meta has strenuously denied that its services are “toxic” for teenagers or that it prioritizes profit before user safety.

Meta has strenuously denied that its services are "toxic" for teenagers or that it prioritizes profit before user safety.

The corporation had earlier indicated that it would postpone but not stop the development of a