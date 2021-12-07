As a US hearing nears, Instagram tightens teen defenses.

On Tuesday, Instagram introduced new safeguards for young users, a day before the CEO of the photo-sharing app gets grilled by US legislators over whether the platform is “poison” for children.

According to CEO Adam Mosseri, the app will be tighter about what it recommends to young users and would propose a break if they have been spending a lot of time on the platform.

Since a whistleblower disclosed documents showing executives were aware of their sites’ hazards for making kids feel horrible about themselves, Meta-owned Instagram has been at the center of the social media behemoth’s reputational crisis.

In his post, Mosseri defended the platform, stating, “Every day I see the good impact that Instagram has for young people everywhere.” Mosseri comes before a Senate panel on Wednesday.

“I want to make sure it continues that way,” he added. “That means, above all, keeping children safe on Instagram.”

The app will also start “nudging” kids toward new topics if they have been pondering one for a while, and it will prevent users from referencing teens who aren’t on the platform, according to Mosseri.

Lawmakers questioned the platform’s ability to protect children, as well as the timeliness of the new safety features’ announcement.

“Meta is attempting to deflect attention away from their blunders by implementing parental guidelines, timers, and content restriction features that customers should have had all along,” said Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, who will question Mosseri during the hearing on Wednesday.

“What they’re doing is transparent to my colleagues and myself,” she added.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who will also be present at the session, said press stories based on hacked Facebook data had revealed Instagram’s “toxic effects.”

“We want to know why the firm employs strong algorithms to push harmful content to youngsters, leading them down rabbit holes to dark places, and what it plans to do to make its platform safer,” he added.

Instagram said that its break recommendation function is now available in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, with plans to expand to other countries early next year.

According to Mosseri, the platform also includes an educational area for parents to “help them get more involved with their teen’s experiences” as well as options for parents to establish time limits on how much time their children spend in the app.

Faced with mounting pressure, the corporation had earlier declared that development of a version of would be suspended, but not abandoned.