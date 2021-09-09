As a special charter flight departs Afghanistan, there is relief and emotion.

Passengers waited in the newly repaired Kabul Airport departure hall for hours, as their flight – the first to leave the Afghan capital after the US withdrawal – was continually delayed.

Their relief was palpable when they were finally summoned on board as the sun set.

When asked about his final destination, one man beamingly said, “Germany, Germany.”

More than 120,000 people were flown from Kabul airport when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, in a US-led evacuation plagued by confusion and a catastrophic bomb strike.

A Qatar Airways plane landed at Kabul Airport ten days after the last US forces left the country to transport trapped Afghans and tourists out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

A mother pushed a toddler in a stroller onto the bus, while her husband escorted his two enthusiastic young boys onto the plane.

Another passenger, an Afghan-American dual citizen who requested anonymity for security concerns, said his family of six had attempted to flee multiple times since the Taliban took power.

“We were unable to get through the Taliban checkpoints,” he told AFP, adding that he had been beaten by fighters.

He remarked, “We’ve been at home, but we’re not giving up.”

“It’s a mixture of feelings because I’m leaving my mother and brothers here, and they don’t feel safe either,” he explained.

“It’s a really emotional trip for us and my kids.”

The condition of degradation in which the passengers traveled through the airport terminal on Thursday was unrecognizable from the manner in which it was abandoned when foreign forces departed.

During the pandemonium of the Taliban takeover, the building was demolished, leaving the passenger halls ruined and key infrastructure in shambles.

But, thanks to a massive clean-up effort coordinated by a Qatari team, the complex is now a fully functional international terminal.

In the check-in area, a temporary “Welcome to Kabul Airport” sign stood alongside new television screens above the desks, gleaming marble floors, and clean barriers for those queuing.

Inside the terminal, wood-paneled booths have been erected in the immaculate immigration section, and two luggage carousels in the arrivals hall have been reopened.

Qatari security men, clothed in black and highly armed, were in charge of the flight’s security.

Six men stood guard as the plane was loaded with equipment and gasoline, while security inside the station processed the passengers.

The Taliban set up shop at several locations within the airport, mostly at the side entrances. Brief News from Washington Newsday.