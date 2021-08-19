As a result of the virus, Toyota will reduce production by 40% in September.

Toyota announced on Thursday that it will curtail worldwide auto manufacturing by 40% in September due to the development of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia, which is putting a strain on the company’s supply chain.

It occurred after the Nikkei newspaper in Japan stated that a global chip shortage was also to blame for Toyota’s anticipated cut in new vehicle production.

The world’s largest automaker has announced that operations at several Japanese plants will be suspended next month owing to a “parts shortage caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia.”

“In September, we expect to lower our global output by almost 40%, from slightly under 900,000 units previously planned,” a Toyota spokeswoman told AFP.

Toyota will also cut output in North America, China, and Europe starting in early September, according to the Nikkei.

Rivals of the Japanese behemoth have been forced to pause or cease manufacturing as a result of the chip shortage.

Microchips are critical components of current automobile electronics systems, and they have been in limited supply since the end of last year.

When the pandemic struck, carmakers cut back on orders and chipmakers moved production to consumer electronics as individuals spent money on equipment to work and relax at home, putting automakers in a tight spot as demand for automobiles increased.

Several short suspensions at Toyota’s Japanese factories have already been prompted by the chip crunch and other virus-related supply chain difficulties.

The company announced a record first-quarter net profit earlier this month, thanks to strong sales fueled by the recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

Toyota shares fell 4.42 percent to 9,295 yen after the Nikkei report on Thursday.