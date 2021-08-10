As a result of the virus and Fed Taper Talk, Asian markets are struggling.

The fast-spreading Delta variation shook global economic prospects Tuesday, as did concerns that the Federal Reserve will soon begin reducing the massive financial support that has helped fuel a stocks rise that has lasted more than a year.

While vaccinations are being implemented, infection rates continue to rise around the world, causing some countries, including China and Australia, to impose new lockdowns and other containment measures.

As a result, some analysts have revised their growth forecasts.

At the same time, the US recovery appears to be on pace, with the economy adding over 1.8 million jobs in June and July and some of the world’s most successful corporations reporting strong results.

With inflation at multi-year highs, the Fed is under pressure to prevent prices from spiraling out of control by reducing the ultra-loose monetary policies implemented at the outbreak, with projections for an interest rate hike in late 2022.

President Raphael Bostic of the Atlanta Fed said on Monday that the bank’s goals of reducing unemployment and long-term high inflation were near to being met.

“We are well on our way to making significant progress toward our goal,” he told reporters, adding that July’s massive job numbers were “definitely extremely positive in that regard.”

The likelihood of the Fed tapering its massive bond-buying program, according to analysts, is high. The US inflation data, which are due on Wednesday, are eagerly anticipated.

“With a tapering announcement looking more likely at a future meeting, the focus is swiftly shifting to the type of tapering to help predict when rates will begin to rise. “A relatively quick taper would thus open the door to a rate hike in (the second half) of 2022.” Asia swung through the morning after a sluggish start on Wall Street.

As investors returned from long weekend vacations, Tokyo and Singapore both climbed, while Wellington also saw increases.

However, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Sydney were all down slightly, with Seoul, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta losing much more ground.

Nonetheless, there is a belief that, while Delta is a concern, it will merely postpone the recovery and that the market picture is generally good.

"What we are seeing right now is a slowdown in the recovery," WealthWise Financial's Loreen Gilbert told Bloomberg TV. "Investors can expect some market volatility as we figure out what the Fed will do and what the Delta variation will be." Oil prices failed to recover from another big loss on Monday as investors.