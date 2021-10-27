As a result of the United States’ ban on China Telecom fans, Hong Kong is the lowest-ranking city in Asia.

Hong Kong led most Asian markets lower on Wednesday, with IT giants in the crosshairs after China Telecom was barred from operating in the United States, escalating already tense relations between the superpowers as inflation fears lingered.

In recent weeks, a solid corporate earnings season has provided much-needed support to investors, as corporations demonstrated resilience in the face of supply disruptions, rising commodity and wage prices, and rising Covid cases.

Long-standing tensions between Washington and Beijing, however, continue to cast a pall over trading floors, with the two sides stuck in a standoff on a variety of topics including Taiwan, national security, technology, trade, and Hong Kong.

The Federal Communications Commission revoked China Telecom’s US operating license on Tuesday, citing “significant national security and law enforcement risks.”

The move follows a crackdown by Donald Trump’s administration on other tech companies such as Huawei and China Mobile.

Chinese IT companies with US listings plummeted, and their Hong Kong stocks were hammered, dragging the Hang Seng Index down by more than 1%.

Tencent, Alibaba, JD.com, and XD Inc were among the companies that fell more than 3% in morning session on the Hang Seng Tech Index.

According to Jun Rong Yeap of IG Asia, the move “looks to deflate recent hopes that US-China relations may be improving.” “It has prompted some worries about whether additional escalation will result in further US surveillance of Chinese technology players,” the report says.

The remainder of Asia was also down, as a forecast-beating increase in Australian core inflation added to widespread concerns about surging global prices, which are pressuring central banks to abandon the ultra-loose monetary policies implemented at the outbreak’s outset.

Following the lead of other countries, the UK is projected to raise interest rates before the end of the year, while the US Federal Reserve is expected to reduce its bond-buying program next month and raise borrowing costs in mid-2022.

When the European Central Bank meets again on Thursday, investors will be looking for signs about the bank’s plans.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta all had declines, while Singapore saw an increase.

The losses came as traders brushed aside another record closing on Wall Street for the Dow and S&P 500.

Observers, on the other hand, were optimistic that, while the global recovery is faltering, it will continue to favor corporations’ bottom lines.

"Economic downside risks persist, but investors are choosing to look past them."