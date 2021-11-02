As a result of the regulatory crackdown, Yahoo has pulled its China services.

Yahoo, the world’s largest internet business, announced its departure from mainland China on Monday in a post on its website, as Beijing’s crackdown on the Internet industry intensifies.

After significantly reducing its services supplied in China in recent years, Yahoo said on November 1 that its site would “no longer be accessible from mainland China.”

After Microsoft announced in October that it will close its career-oriented social network LinkedIn, the corporation is the third foreign company to yank a significant product from the Chinese market in recent weeks.

Yahoo’s Chinese page now redirects visitors to a brief note announcing the closure.

“Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,” the company announced, citing the country’s “increasingly hostile commercial and legal environment.”

“Yahoo is devoted to our users’ rights as well as a free and open internet. We appreciate the support of our users.” Foreign IT businesses have always had to walk a tightrope in China, navigating tough local rules and government content control.

However, in recent months, a governmental assault on the country’s tech sector has tightened rules for everything from data security to content control.

Yahoo China was founded in 1999, at a time when the company was one of the most important internet companies in the world.

Yahoo’s Chinese mail service was shut down in 2013 and the company’s footprint in the country has diminished in recent years.

Yahoo’s recent statement matches Microsoft’s complaint from October that it is dealing with a “difficult operating environment” and “growing regulatory obligations.”

tjx/axn