As a result of the power shortage, factory activity in China increased somewhat in November.

Official data released Tuesday revealed that manufacturing activity in China increased slightly in November, owing to fewer power outages and lower raw material costs.

The world’s second-largest economy’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a key indicator of manufacturing activity, climbed to 50.1, returning above the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction after two months.

A Bloomberg survey of analysts predicted a result of 49.7 for the latest statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics.

In a statement, NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said, “A series of recent policy steps to increase the guarantee of energy supply and stabilize market prices has showed benefits.”

He went on to say that “tightness” in power supply had eased this month, allowing production capacity to expand, and that raw material prices had “substantially fallen.”

Foreign trade has improved as a result of the global economy’s recovery and the approaching Christmas season, Zhao added.

China’s non-manufacturing PMI, on the other hand, fell to 52.3 in November, down from 52.4 in October, as the country battled new domestic coronavirus outbreaks.

After a recent flare-up of cases in late October, which expanded to 21 provinces and triggered sweeping travel restrictions and closures, analysts projected a slowing of growth.

According to Capital Economics, the new Omicron strain of the virus will put China’s rigorous zero-Covid strategy to the test, and if it proves more difficult to manage than the Delta variant, “officials will likely strengthen containment measures,” further disrupting services.

According to one analyst, the latest PMI numbers should be interpreted with caution.

“We don’t think the rebound… suggests a manufacturing sector turnaround,” Lu Ting, Nomura’s top China economist, told AFP.

“As the Chinese government begins to restrict output in high-polluting industries to ensure a blue sky for the forthcoming Winter Olympics,” he continued, factory activity is likely to dip again in December.

The Winter Olympics in Beijing are set to begin on February 4th.