As a result of the dollar shortage, Sri Lanka shuts down its only oil refinery.

In a worsening economic crisis that has resulted in food and other staple shortages, Sri Lanka shut down its only oil refinery on Monday after running out of funds to purchase crude.

At the end of October, the country’s foreign reserves had dropped to $2.3 billion, down from $7.5 billion when the present government took control over two years earlier.

Sri Lanka’s creditworthiness has been downgraded by international rating agencies after the country’s GDP contracted by an unprecedented 3.6 percent last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The island’s tourism revenues and remittances from foreign workers have declined, prompting an import ban on a variety of commodities, including