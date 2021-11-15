As a result of the developer pulling the plug, Fortnite is no longer available in China.

Players in China reported Monday that they could no longer play the popular survival game Fortnite because its developer, Epic Games, had shut down a Chinese version amid a government crackdown on gaming and the internet sector.

Epic confirmed two weeks ago that the Chinese version of the game would be shut down on November 15, stating that “Fortnite China’s Beta test has come to an end” and that servers would be shut down.

Chinese players said on Monday that they could no longer play the game, saying their farewell on the social media platform Weibo. The game’s hashtag was viewed 470 million times.

“Friends who have played with me in the past, we’ll get together again.”