As a result of the deal falling through, Evergrande’s stock has plummeted in value.

Evergrande’s stock plummeted after resuming trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, as the breakdown of a unit sale deal fueled fears that the leveraged corporation might collapse, sending shockwaves across the world’s second-largest economy.

Evergrande had halted trading on October 4 anticipating the announcement of a “significant transaction,” as it struggled with $300 billion in debt and investors worried about the consequences of its situation.

Its stock plunged 10.5 percent at the open on Thursday, and was later trading at a loss of nearly 7%.

A proposal to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services subsidiary for HK$20.04 billion (US$2.58 billion) fell through, it said in a statement Wednesday as it announced it will resume trading.

A unit of Hong Kong real estate business Hopson Development Holdings was said to be in talks with Evergrande.

On Thursday morning, Hopson shares jumped 5%, while Evergrande Property Services fell 4.5 percent.

Evergrande stated it would continue to take steps to address its liquidity problems, but warned that “the group’s ability to satisfy its financial obligations is not guaranteed.”

The Shenzhen-based firm has skipped several bond payments in US dollars.

On Saturday, a 30-day grace period on an offshore note expires.

Buyers and markets have been unnerved by fears that Evergrande could fail and send shockwaves through the Chinese economy, despite Beijing’s assurances that any repercussions would be contained.

China’s economic growth slowed more than predicted in the third quarter, according to data released this week, as a crackdown on the housing market and an energy crisis took hold.

Home sales by value fell 16.9% on-year in September, following a 19.7% drop in August, according to AFP calculations based on official statistics.

Last month, China’s new-home prices fell for the first time in six years.

Several domestic property rivals have already defaulted on loans and had their credit ratings reduced in recent weeks.

Sinic Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed company, was the latest to skip a payment, while mid-sized competitor Fantasia also fell behind in recent weeks.

Evergrande first went public in Hong Kong in 2009, generating HK$70.5 billion (US$9 billion) in its initial public offering, making it China’s largest private real estate company at the time and making founder Xu Jiayin the richest man on the mainland.

In 2010, Xu — also known as Hui Ka Yan in Cantonese — purchased the ailing Guangzhou football team and renamed it Guangzhou Evergrande as part of an expansion drive. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.