As a result of the crackdown, the Navalny app has been removed.

The app created by imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to teach Russians how to vote to topple President Vladimir Putin’s governing party vanished from Apple and Google on Friday, as three-day parliamentary elections marked by an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition began throughout the country.

Parliamentary and local elections in the world’s largest country began at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, spanning 11 time zones.

The run-up to the parliamentary elections has been plagued by an unprecedented crackdown on Kremlin dissidents and independent media, with Putin’s chief foe Alexei Navalny imprisoned and his organizations outlawed in January.

Navalny’s “Smart Voting” software was removed from the Google and Apple stores on Friday morning after Russia increased its pressure on US tech titans to do so, accusing them of election meddling.

The move was criticised by Navalny’s supporters as a “act of political censorship.”

On Telegram, exiled Navalny friend Leonid Volkov remarked, “They bowed in to the Kremlin’s blackmail.” The action has gone unnoticed by Google and Apple.

Navalny had urged followers to download the app from prison and to support predominantly Communist Party candidates in order to damage the ruling party.

Putin urged Russians to elect a “strong” parliament, despite many people being disgruntled by declining salaries and not intending to vote.

In a video speech on Thursday, Putin added, “I’m counting on your responsible, balanced, and patriotic civic perspective.”

After the Kremlin stated this week that an outbreak of coronavirus cases had spread within his inner entourage, the 68-year-old Russian leader is currently isolating. He stated on Thursday that “dozens” of people had tested positive.

Navalny has urged Russians to put their indifference aside and vote out pro-Kremlin candidates.

“Are you not interested in trying?” he asked in an Instagram message, adding that he stayed hopeful even while in prison and encouraged Russians to do the same.

“I don’t believe I can’t alter anything,” said the 45-year-old, who survived a Novichok nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Navalny’s associates have been forbidden from running, and his team has promoted the opposition politician’s tactical voting scheme, asking followers to support candidates who are best positioned to defeat Putin’s United Russia candidates.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, the developers of Navalny’s program have ties to the Pentagon, and Moscow summoned US Ambassador John Sullivan last week about polling intervention by US tech firms.

According to recent polls conducted by the state-run pollster VTsIOM, fewer than 30% of Russians intend to vote for the ruling party, down from 40-45% in previous years. Brief News from Washington Newsday.