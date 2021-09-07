As a result of supply chain bottlenecks, German industrial output has increased.

According to data released on Tuesday, German industrial production increased in July after declining for three months due to supply chain issues that slowed the economy.

According to the federal statistics agency Destatis, output in Europe’s largest economy increased by 1% in July from the previous month, following a corrected 1% dip in June.

Global shortages of components such as electronics, wood, and plastics have hampered manufacturing in major German industries.

Automobile manufacturers, including Volkswagen, have reduced vehicle production due to a scarcity of computer chips, a critical component.

Production in July 2021 was still 5.5 percent lower than in February 2020, the month before the coronavirus outbreak forced substantial sectors of Germany’s economy to shut down.

Manufacturing supply chain issues will “keep GDP below its pre-pandemic level until at least Q4,” according to Andrew Kenningham, an economist at Capital Economics.

The German output estimates contrast significantly with Destatis data on industrial orders, which reached a new high, considerably above pre-pandemic levels, on Monday.

According to ING economist Carsten Brzeski, “the pipeline pressure from filled order books and low stocks was simply too strong” for output not to rise.

Brzeski compared the economy to the effort to get ketchup out of a glass container, saying that German industry was waiting for a “ketchup bottle effect,” in which production is suddenly freed.