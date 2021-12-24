As a result of Omicron’s impact on holiday travel, 2,300 flights have been canceled.

More than 2,300 flights were canceled and thousands more were delayed throughout the world on Friday as the highly infectious Omicron variety wreaked havoc on holiday travel.

However, one route was pleasantly unaffected: air defense experts told US President Joe Biden that Santa was on track to deliver gifts to children all around the world.

As of 2015 GMT, 2,325 flights have been canceled globally, including 616 planes originating from or bound to US airports, and over 8,000 flights had been delayed, according to flight tracking website Flightaware.com.

According to the site, over 1,400 cancellations were posted for Saturday, Christmas Day.

After being exposed to Covid, pilots, flight attendants, and other employees have called in ill or had to quarantine, prompting Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, and a number of other airlines to cancel flights during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

According to Flightaware, United cancelled around 185 flights on Friday, accounting for 10% of all booked flights.

United noted in a statement that “the nationwide rise of Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the employees who run our operation.”

“As a result, we’ve had to cancel certain flights and are informing impacted customers prior to their arrival at the airport,” the airline said, adding that it was working to rebook passengers.

Delta, meantime, has canceled at least 166 flights, claiming that it has “exhausted all alternatives and resources, including rerouting and aircraft and personnel swaps to cover planned operations.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our customers’ holiday travel plans,” the business added.

Eleven Alaska Airlines flights were canceled after staff claimed they had been exposed to Covid-19 and had to confine themselves.

After last year’s Christmas was significantly shortened, many Americans were eager to reunite with their relatives during the holidays, and the cancellations added to the epidemic frustration.

More than 109 million Americans were expected to travel by aircraft, train, or automobile between December 23 and January 2, according to estimates from the American Automobile Association, a 34 percent increase over previous year.

However, the majority of these preparations were developed before the Omicron variety became the prevalent strain in the United States, overwhelming certain institutions and healthcare staff.

According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which has been tracking Santa’s Christmas voyage for almost 60 years, Omicron had no effect on his travel plans.

The head of the Canadian NORAD region, Major General Eric Kenny, told AFP that Santa Claus is coming to town.