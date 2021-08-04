As a result of new animal welfare laws in California, bacon will be phased out.

According to AP News, a new California animal-welfare legislation might make pig products harder to come by and more expensive to buy.

More area will be required for breeding pigs, egg-laying birds, and veal calves under the new regulation, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022. Only 4% of hog producers claimed they could fulfill the new standards, despite the fact that the majority of veal and egg producers stated they could.

“We are quite concerned about the possible supply disruptions and, as a result, cost increases,” Matt Sutton, the California Restaurant Association’s public policy director, told AP News.

If hog farmers do not follow the laws, the supply of products like bacon may be seriously harmed. This could result in a 30 to 50% increase in the price of hog products.

These reforms, while concerning to hog farmers and bacon fans, are a huge victory for animal rights organizations who have been advocating for better farm animal circumstances.

According to Business Insider, the Farm Animal Confinement Proposition was approved by more than 60% of California voters.

With only a few months until the proposition takes effect, California might lose nearly all of its pork supply, as producers will have to pay higher prices to reclaim the market.

According to AP News, this will happen unless the courts or the state intervene and temporarily allow non-compliant beef to be sold in the state.

According to Rabobank, California’s restaurants and grocery shops consume around 255 million pounds of pork per month, but the state’s farms produce only 45 million pounds.