As a result of a new virus variant, stocks and oil prices have plummeted.

On Friday, Asian and European markets and oil prices plummeted, while safe-haven assets surged, as experts warned that a new coronavirus type could be more infectious than Delta and resistant to treatments, posing a serious threat to the global recovery.

The B.1.1.529 strain has been blamed for a spike in new cases in South Africa, and it has already appeared in Hong Kong. The World Health Organization will meet later today to decide if it should be classified as a variety of “interest” or “worry.”

Following the discovery of the South African variety, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and Israel have imposed travel bans on the country and five others in southern Africa, in order to prevent the virus from taking hold in people and spreading rapidly. The European Union has stated that a blanket ban across the bloc is being considered.

According to the WHO, “early investigation suggests that this variation has a substantial number of mutations that require and will undergo further study.”

The revelation has shattered Asian market confidence, which was already under strain as traders braced for the Federal Reserve to begin tightening its monetary policy to combat rising inflation.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Mumbai were all down more than 2%, while Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Bangkok, Taipei, Manila, Mumbai, Wellington, and Jakarta were all down more than 1%. Shanghai suffered fewer setbacks.

London, Paris, and Frankfurt all took a dive into the open water.

Companies in the travel industry were among the hardest hit, as investors worried that governments might impose further restrictions.

Sydney-listed Qantas is down more than 5%, Cathay Pacific is down 4.1 percent, and Singapore Airlines is down more than 3%. Casino operators from Macau were also present in Hong Kong.

Oil prices were also considerably down, with Brent and WTI both down more than 4%, as investors worried about the impact on demand if new supply-side policies were implemented.

The selling comes as OPEC and other key producers prepare to meet next week to debate output plans, with analysts predicting that events would compel authorities to reconsider their agreement to gradually release more black gold.

"A new strain of Covid-19 that swept the world" and caused the reimposition of has always been the one bull in the china shop that could completely derail the global recovery.