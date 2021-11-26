As a result of a new variant, the United States and Canada have imposed travel restrictions from Southern Africa.

The US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Cyprus were the latest countries to impose travel restrictions from southern Africa, where a new Covid strain has been identified as a “variant of concern.”

The World Health Organization renamed this B.1.1.529 strain of Covid-19 as Omicron because it is more infectious than the dominant, highly transmissible Delta strain.

After being discovered in South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong, it has made its way to Europe, with one confirmed case in Belgium.

Tourists in Johannesburg rushed to the airport in the hopes of catching a last flight out as countries around the world began to close their borders, with many concerned that the new variety would be more resistant to vaccines.

The announcement that the new model might potentially deliver a serious hit to the global recovery sent markets tumbling.

To stop the virus from spreading, US President Joe Biden urged countries should donate additional Covid-19 vaccines and give up intellectual property protections to manufacture more doses around the world.

“The news about this new variation should make it clearer than ever why this pandemic will not stop unless worldwide immunizations are available,” he said.

Scientists are now rushing to establish whether the heavily altered strain poses a concern and whether current coronavirus vaccinations should be adjusted.

The WHO previously stated that understanding the variant could take several weeks and advised against imposing travel restrictions while scientific data was still lacking.

Despite the fact that many states had already announced flight suspensions, EU officials met in an emergency meeting resolved to encourage all 27 members of the bloc to restrict travel from southern Africa.

The Netherlands became the latest jurisdiction to tighten anti-Covid measures on Friday, with the early closing of bars, restaurants, and stores. Europe is already grappling with a coronavirus outbreak.

“From Sunday, the entire Netherlands will be practically closed between the hours of 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced.

The first case of B.1.1.529 in Europe has been reported in Belgium: an unvaccinated person who returned from Egypt via Turkey on November 11th. The country, age, and gender of the individual were not disclosed by the health ministry.

“We don’t know if this is a highly harmful variation,” Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke stated.

Israel has isolated three people, one of whom has recently returned from Malawi.

Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Cyprus, and the Netherlands joined the United Kingdom in canceling flights to and from southern Africa on Friday.

Also included are the United States and Canada. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.