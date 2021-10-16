As a new party takes control of Congress, Gbagbo takes a further step toward the presidency of the Ivory Coast.

Laurent Gbagbo, who has been in exile for a decade, is set to return to Ivory Coast’s president this weekend as the leader of a new political party.

“This is Laurent Gbagbo’s triumphant comeback to politics,” his spokesperson Justin Kone Katinan told AFP ahead of the event.

On Saturday and Sunday, Gbagbo will preside over the new party’s congress, which he hopes will “unite the left” and serve as a springboard for the presidential race in 2025.

Since returning to his hometown on June 17, the 76-year-old, whose tenure from 2000 to 2011 was defined by volatility and conflict in the world’s largest cocoa exporter, has been highly prominent.

He was deposed in April 2011 following a brief civil conflict that killed 3,000 lives and was prompted by his unwillingness to recognise current President Alassane Ouattara’s electoral defeat.

Gbagbo was later taken to The Hague’s International Criminal Court to face charges of crimes against humanity related to the fighting, but he was acquitted.

He’s kept himself busy by paying a visit to former president and competitor Henri Konan Bedie, holding “reconciliation” talks with Ouattara, but he’s broken up with his former prime minister Pascal Affi N’Guessan, who leads a group of his former Ivorian Popular Front (FPI).

Leaving the FPI behind, Gbagbo now wants roughly 1,600 delegates to demonstrate support at his new “African People’s Party – Cote d’Ivoire” (PPA-CI) convention, which will be held in Abidjan’s famous Hotel Ivoire.

Two interlaced hands embrace a map of Africa in the proposed party emblem, with an emphasis on a Pan-African dimension.

Indeed, one of the key issues of the congress will be African sovereignty in the face of continuing Western dominance.

In a country where the opposition has become increasingly hollowed out over the last decade, the new party seeks to change internal discussion.

“We want to form a normal opposition party that provides a critique” to the table, Kone Katinan says, so that “discussion may leave violence behind and become essentially political.”

“We’re waiting to see if this is a genuine opposition or a power-hungry group. We’ll see how they approach things and what their alternative plan is “Sylvain N’Guessan, a political analyst, agrees.

A bill aimed at limiting the age of presidential candidates to 75 could stifle Gbagbo’s ambitions. In 2025, he will be 80 years old.

It’s yet unclear who else will be at the helm, according to the Washington Newsday Brief News.