Artificial Intelligence Could Change Our Lives in 5 Ways.

The crowds at this year’s Web Summit were no exception to tech evangelists’ enthusiasm for artificial intelligence’s promise to revolutionize our lives.

Here are five AI applications highlighted at one of the world’s largest technology conferences, which returned to Lisbon this week after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event.

Iker Casillas jumped at the chance to invest in a start-up that utilizes artificial intelligence to better detect abnormal cardiac beats.

In 2019, the Spanish football icon died of a heart attack, thereby ending his career.

Idoven, a Madrid-based firm, analyzes data from home heart monitoring kits to follow people’s cardiac health and, more importantly, to identify potential problems.

Its CEO Manuel Marina-Breysse told AFP, “We are the first company in the world capable of achieving that.”

A rising number of mental health firms are employing AI.

Woebot, a chatbot that people can use to relieve anxiety, changes its responses based on an AI-based evaluation of the person’s emotional state.

“If someone is distressed or not feeling well, Woebot will invite them to work on it or just get it off their chest,” said Woebot’s founder, clinical research psychologist Alison Darcy.

Some individuals may be uncomfortable with the thought of confiding in a chatbot, but the Silicon Valley startup refers to research that show consumers prefer confiding in a nonjudgmental robot.

AI isn’t a sure thing when it comes to saving the environment.

According to University of Massachusetts researchers, training a single algorithm system can use approximately five times the emissions created by a car over its lifetime.

However, AI is improving a wide range of industrial operations, from cement production to data center cooling.

It might also be used to cut down on how much rubbish we send to landfills.

Greyparrot, a British firm, utilizes artificial intelligence to recognize different forms of waste travelling down a conveyor belt, selecting out recyclables from plastic to glass better than current equipment.

Could artificial intelligence help to prevent car accidents? Provizio, an Irish firm, is creating technology that analyzes data from automotive sensors using machine learning.

Its founder, Barry Lunn, thinks that in the future, emergency braking systems will be able to engage 10 times faster than before.

The day when AI rejects all human assistance in favor of generating its own computer code is closer than you might believe.

