The final stretch of the Premier League season has arrived, and with it, mounting pressure on Arsenal to clinch the title. As the 2025/26 campaign enters its closing weeks, former players and pundits are sending a clear message to Mikel Arteta and his squad: this is their year to end the drought. Failure to do so would not only be a bitter disappointment but a psychological blow that could haunt the club for years to come.

With the Gunners currently sitting at the top of the table, pundits are confident in their ability to secure their first Premier League title since 2004. Arsenal’s squad has been lauded for its depth, and their position suggests they have the tools to finish the job. “They have the squad, they have the points,” remarked a former Arsenal player. “If they let this slip to Manchester City or Liverpool, the psychological damage will be permanent.”

Pressure Mounts as Arsenal Nears a Title Like No Other

For Arsenal’s millions of supporters around the world, the tension is palpable. In Kenya, where the club has a large fanbase, every matchday has become a nerve-racking experience. The narrative surrounding the team has shifted dramatically in recent months. Where once the focus was on “trusting the process” and the long-term vision under Arteta, it is now all about delivering immediate results. “Trust the process” has quickly turned into “deliver the product,” with every game feeling like a must-win.

Despite their position at the top, Arsenal is fully aware that the slightest slip-up could see them overtaken. A near-miss would not just be a setback; it would be a devastating blow to a team that has been in the hunt for the title for several years. The psychological toll of another second-place finish could have a long-lasting impact on the club’s morale and future ambitions.

The pressure is on, and as the final games of the season unfold, Arsenal’s ability to keep their cool and deliver on the pitch will determine if they can make history or face another crushing disappointment.