Armed groups have set up shop in Libya’s capital.

Witnesses and local media said armed groups deployed in the outskirts of Libya’s capital on Tuesday, as the country anticipated the delay of a presidential election scheduled for three days.

Images uploaded online on Tuesday morning showed a tank and pickup trucks with machine guns in the Fornaj area, near the university campus, where several roads were blocked by sandbag stacks guarded by armed men.

Schools and the University of Tripoli were shuttered as a precaution, although residents stated there were no firefights.

The protests took place as Libyans awaited formal confirmation that the presidential elections scheduled for Friday had been postponed.

The decision is intended to bring an end to a UN-led peace process aimed at bringing the oil-rich North African country out of a decade of strife since its 2011 uprising.

However, disagreements about the legal basis of the election and the candidacies of contentious characters have harmed the democratic process.

There has been no formal announcement that the elections will be postponed. However, this is widely regarded as a foregone decision, owing in part to the difficulty of staging a free and fair election in light of the shaky security situation on the ground.

According to an AFP correspondent, routes in Tripoli that had been barricaded were reopened on Tuesday afternoon, and there were fewer gunmen on the streets.

A professor at the institution, Jamila Rizgalla, told AFP that “Teachers, employees, and students were all urged to leave the campus right away. Due to security concerns, lectures were halted and the institution was closed “In the surrounding districts of Ain Zara and Fornaj.

Libya’s Tripoli-based unity government, which came to power in March with a mandate to hold elections, has yet to comment on the developments.

Last week, armed organizations descended on Tripoli’s streets following the dismissal of Abdulbasit Marwan, a senior military official backed by many of the city’s most important armed factions, by the unity administration.

The UNSMIL Libya mission expressed alarm about the armed deployments, warning that such mobilization “increases the potential of conflicts that could escalate into conflict.”

It asked for communication to resolve any issues, “especially at this point when the country is navigating through a challenging and complex electoral process that should usher in a peaceful transition,” according to a statement.

The Libyan capital is controlled by a slew of armed organizations linked to Libya’s defense and interior ministries.

Since the NATO-backed rebellion in 2011 that ousted and, the country has endured a decade of turmoil.