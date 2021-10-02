Aristocrats go to Russia for the century’s first royal wedding.

The first royal wedding in Russia since the 1917 Bolshevik revolution toppled the Romanov monarchy was held on Friday, with nobles traveling from all over Europe to attend the opulent event.

Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov, 40, married his Italian fiancee Rebecca Virginia Bettarini, 39, at Saint Isaac’s cathedral in Saint Petersburg, the ancient imperial capital.

Hundreds of international visitors, including royals from 20 nations, flocked to Russia’s second city for the Orthodox Christian celebration, including the last king of Bulgaria, Simeon II, the last king of Egypt and Sudan, Fuad II, and Princess Lea of Belgium.

Other notable individuals on the guest list were Konstantin Malofeyev, a monarchist and businessman with ties to the Kremlin, and Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Bettarini became an Orthodox Christian last year.

The bride’s train, which included the Russian Empire’s coat of arms embroidered in gold, was carried by young bridesmaids dressed in orange.

Bettarini also donned a diamond-encrusted tiara by Chaumet, a prestigious jeweler.

Romanov and Bettarini beamed as Metropolitan Varsofony of Saint-Petersburg and Ladoga performed the blessing, surrounded by monks in golden robes.

The couple’s desire to serve Russia was hailed by Metropolitan Varsofony.

He remarked, “We are glad that you love Russia and participate in charity efforts.”

The exchanging of wedding rings manufactured by Faberge was part of the ceremony.

It was the first time the House of Faberge had made wedding rings for members of the Romanov family “since before the Russian revolution,” according to the house.

Designer hats and furs were worn by some women, while men in Cossack costumes with medals were also visible.

The ceremony was hailed as “touching” by Natalya Grigorovich, a descendent of Ivan Grigorovich, Tsarist Russia’s final naval minister.

She said, “My heart rejoices.”

Galina Bobrova, a resident of Saint Petersburg, said she wished the couple “happiness” as she passed by Saint Isaac’s cathedral.

“Of course, the monarchy is something from our past lives for us,” the 50-year-old said to AFP.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds kissed outside the cathedral while a sword-wielding honour guard saluted them.

More than 500 people have been invited to the wedding dinner, which will take place later Friday at the city’s Museum of Ethnography.

The last wedding of a Romanov heir took place in Russia 127 years ago, when Nicholas II married Alexandra.

Romanov explained that the couple chose Saint Petersburg for their wedding since it was the first site in the country when the family returned in the early 1990s.

