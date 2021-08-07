Ariana Grande is set to appear and perform in the video game Fortnite.

Over the weekend, an avatar of Ariana Grande will emerge in the popular video game Fortnite and perform some of the pop superstar’s best hits, in an event promoted by game developer Epic Games to promote their new strategy.

Players can choose from five different options in five separate rounds to target all time zones and go on an adventure with Grande.

The 28-year-old singer’s avatar is a human-fantasy creature hybrid wearing a silver skirt and top or a short blue-scaled suit.

Several of the Grammy winner’s tracks, including “Be Alright” and “Positions,” will be played throughout the round, which will last roughly half an hour. The game’s store will also sell goods with a Grande theme.

Fortnite is transitioning from a survival game to a general entertainment platform, and this special appearance is part of that transition.

Epic Games’ president of brand, Phil Rampulla, told AFP, “That’s a key area where we want to develop because Fortnite should always actually exist in connection with real-world events.”

“We are not replacing concerts or movies; rather, we are existing in harmony with them and expanding and enhancing their value.”

Fortnite is a video game industry behemoth with around 350 million players worldwide.