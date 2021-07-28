Argentina’s Lake Turns Bright Pink Due to Pollution

The pollution of a chemical meant to keep prawns for export has turned a lagoon in Argentina’s southern Patagonia area bright pink, a striking but terrifying phenomena that experts and campaigners blame on contamination by a chemical intended to preserve prawns for export.

Activists claim that sodium sulfite, an antibacterial chemical used in fish farms, is to responsible for contaminating the Chubut river, which supplies the Corfo lagoon and other water sources in the region.

Around the river and lagoon, residents have long complained about unpleasant odors and other environmental hazards.

Environmental campaigner Pablo Lada blamed the government for the problem, saying, “Those who should be in control are the ones who sanction the poisoning of people.”

The lagoon became pink last week and stayed that hue on Sunday, according to Lada, who lives in Trelew, some 870 miles (1,400 kilometers) south of Buenos Aires, not far from the lagoon.

The coloration, according to Federico Restrepo, an environmental engineer and virologist, was caused by sodium sulfite in fish waste, which is required by law to be treated before being discarded.

The lagoon, which is not used for recreational purposes, collects drainage from the Trelew industrial park and has previously turned pink in color.

Residents in the region, on the other hand, are fed up.

Residents of Rawson, a town near Trelew, have recently blocked roadways used by trucks transporting processed fish waste to treatment plants on the city’s outskirts.

“We get dozens of trucks every day, and the inhabitants are tired of it,” Lada added.

Because Rawson was closed owing to the protest, the provincial government allowed industries to dump their garbage in the Corfo lagoon instead.

“The reddish tint is harmless and will fade away in a few days,” Juan Micheloud, the environmental control administrator for Chubut province, told AFP last week.

Sebastian de la Vallina, the city of Trelew’s planning secretary, disagreed: “It is impossible to trivialize something so important.”

Thousands of jobs are created in Chubut province, which is home to 600,000 people, by processing fish for export, primarily prawns and hake.

In the Atlantic waters within Argentina’s control, dozens of foreign fishing firms operate.

“It’s true that processing fish generates work. But these are multibillion-dollar profit firms who refuse to pay freight to transport waste to a treatment plant that currently exists 35 miles away in Puerto Madryn or build a plant closer,” Lada explained.