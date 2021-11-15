Argentina’s government loses its majority in Congress and seeks dialogue with the opposition.

After Sunday’s midterm legislative elections, Argentina’s center-left President Alberto Fernandez called for discussion with the opposition, despite forecasts that his governing coalition would lose control of Congress.

There was substantial anger before of the election about the health of the economy, which has been in recession since 2018 and has been heavily damaged by the Covid-19 outbreak.

After already being in the minority in the Chamber of Deputies, Fernandez’s Frente de Todos (Everyone’s Front) alliance appeared to be headed for a decline from 41 to 35 seats in the 72-member Senate, according to predictions.