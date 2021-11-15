Argentina’s government has lost its majority in Congress and is seeking dialogue with the opposition.

After Sunday’s midterm legislative elections, Argentina’s center-left President Alberto Fernandez called for discussion with the opposition, despite forecasts that his governing coalition would lose control of Congress.

Based on forecasts with more than 90% of votes counted, Fernandez’s Frente de Todos (Everyone’s Front) alliance, which already had a minority in the lower house Chamber of Deputies, seemed likely to lose 41 to 35 members in the 72-member Senate.

“If the statistics are correct, we’ve effectively lost the Senate’s quorum,” a government source told AFP.

